Ground was recently broken for the Town of Lockport’s first new hospital in more than 100 years. The Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, slated to open in the spring of 2023, is situated between Shimer Drive and Ruhlmann Road behind the historic Hall’s Apple Farm.
The history of the hospitals in the town is expansive as medical advancements, as well as the needs of the residents, changed over the years. The functions of hospitals also changed through time. The hospital of the 1870s was a far cry from the hospital of the 1970s. As we move forward in time, there are more doctors and health care providers, including home care services. Specialized facilities developed, such as nursing homes, drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, assisted living, group homes, Niagara Hospice, and outpatient clinics, as healthcare advanced in the greater Niagara County area. A newer development, which has been used heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic, is telemedicine.
The story of the town’s hospitals is a roadmap of healthcare advancements over the past couple of centuries; this research only begins to document the evolution of medical care. This is the first installment in a series of articles about hospitals in the Town of Lockport — the hospitals in the City of Lockport deserve a separate review. You might be surprised to learn there were at least 10 named hospitals over the town's almost 200-year history.
For this article, we are going to travel back to 1901 to begin with arguably the town's most obscure hospital, the John Hodge Memorial Hospital.
John Hodge Memorial Hospital was built in 1901 at the Home of the Friendless, which is now known as Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, operated by New Directions Youth & Family Services at 6395 Old Niagara Road.
The stately hospital was funded by Ella C. Hodge in honor of her late husband John Hodge (1837-1895) who managed one of the most successful businesses in Lockport during the 19th century, Merchant’s Gargling Oil. Constructed to serve the medical needs of the resident children, Hodge’s namesake hospital was a 12-bed, two-story building equipped with the latest medical equipment and supplies
Articles published at the time of its opening emphasized the building’s grandeur with granite, Ohio Sandstone and Indiana limestone construction. The interior included cypress woodwork with oak and cherry furniture. The cost in 1901 was mentioned in newspaper accounts as exceeding $10,000, a large donation, when the average worker at that time made less than $450 a year.
The building was formally turned over to the Home for the Friendless by Ella Hodge on February 23, 1902, the anniversary of her marriage to John Hodge. In recognition of her generosity, the nurses’ quarters were named after her.
As needs changed at the facility, it became known as the Hodge Wing and was used as a nursery.
This small hospital is often overlooked by researchers because it was used for the Home of the Friendless (Wyndham Lawn), a private charity and not operated by a local government, resulting in less public documentation. Until other more fully equipped hospitals were opened in the area, it served the children and staff of the home.
Thanks to Chris Henning and Lynanna Kent from New Directions for their help uncovering the history of the John Hodge Memorial Hospital.
The next article in the series is about the many hospitals on the County Poor House complex on Niagara Street Extension, including the town’s earliest hospital.
We welcome additional information that will add to the history of healthcare in the Town of Lockport, New York.
Jim Boles is a Lockport native and board member of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, with a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Jean Linn is the Town of Lockport Historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
