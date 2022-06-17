This is the last article in our series about the history of hospitals and health facilities in the town of Lockport.
Here is a brief summary of what we covered in the previous articles.
The earliest hospital in the town was located on the grounds of the Niagara County Poor House. The Poor House, built in 1829, was located across the street from what is now the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on Niagara Street Extension. The poor house complex had four medical hospitals over the years.
John Hodge Memorial Hospital was built in 1901 at the Home of the Friendless, which is now known as Wyndham Lawn Home for Children. The stately hospital was funded by Ella C. Hodge in honor of her late husband. This facility served the children in residence.
The Niagara County Infirmary, located on Davison Road, was the replacement for the County Poor House, which had become rundown. The infirmary was dedicated on January 7, 1915, and opened to patients the following month. The original complex included a hospital and nurses’ quarters.
The Niagara County Health Association led the initiative to construct a tuberculosis hospital due to the severity of the epidemic in the early 20th century. The urgent need for tuberculosis care forced the recently abandoned Poor House hospital on Niagara Street Extension back into action. The reincarnated building opened in 1915-1916, as the temporary quarters of the Niagara County Tuberculosis Hospital. In 1918, the Niagara County Sanitorium was formed by moving the former poor house hospital and tuberculosis hospital “up the hill” to newly purchased land on Upper Mountain Road. It served as the first building of the new Niagara County Sanitorium, today known as Mount View.
In 1948, plans moved forward to construct a new building at the Niagara County Infirmary on Davison Road with updated hospital facilities. It opened in 1950, known as the Switzer Building.
The Niagara County Sanitorium was renamed Mount View Hospital in 1957. The complex began focusing on long term care in 1971, renovating two floors into an 80-bed care facility.
As time went on, with advances in medical care and support provided by government programs, there was less need for institutionalized care. To eliminate duplication of resources, services were consolidated between the Infirmary and Mount View. In 1979, the remaining patients were transferred to Mount View Hospital. Today, the facility is privately owned and known as Mount View Assisted Living.
Niagara Hospice at 4675 Sunset Drive is a 21st century medical addition to the town. Groundbreaking on the property occurred in 1995, but the facility was first used as an administrative center. In 2007, the first patients were admitted to the newly constructed inpatient wings.
Below, find a timeline of Lockport health facilities with their approximate dates of operation. Some of the hospitals were discovered by a brief mention in a government report or newspaper article. Others were reported on extensively. There are both private and government operated facilities.
The terms for the names of the facilities can be confusing and they changed. For example, the Niagara County Infirmary had a hospital and a separate medical infirmary and general housing, but the whole complex was called the Infirmary. Some of the hospitals evolved into nursing homes or rest homes for long-term care. We have attempted to document these changes and decided to list all the known health care facilities on a campus with approximate dates.
Health care facilities in the town of Lockport and their reported dates of operation
Niagara County Poorhouse Hospitals, about 1845-1915
John Hodge Memorial Hospital, 1902-present
Niagara County Infirmary, 1915-1979
Niagara County Tuberculosis Hospital, 1915-1917
Niagara County Sanitorium, 1918-1957
Mount View Hospital, 1957-1976
Mount View Skilled Nursing Facility, 1976-1978
Mount View Health Facility, 1978-2007
Niagara Hospice House, 2007-present
Mount View Assisted Living, 2015-present
Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, slated to open in 2023
Over the years, our government and medical professionals were looking out for the taxpayers while still trying to balance the needed care for residents. The Town of Lockport, City of Lockport and County of Niagara records have decades of multi-year debates over actions to build, close, renovate and improve or consolidate hospitals. In this span of almost two centuries, the needs of county residents and the advances in medicine, insurance and social programs including Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare, made the many alterations and changes to medical care necessary.
From a historical perspective, the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St Mary’s Hospital is a bold but well-thought out decision that will serve the ever-changing medical needs of residents for a long time, but after reviewing the history, it is likely not the last medical facility to be built in Lockport.
This research required an extensive review of many obscure accounts spanning over 160 years and, as always, we are striving for accurate historical details, so we welcome additional information.
Lockport native Jim Boles, current vice-president of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, has a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Jean Linn is the Town of Lockport Historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
