Things to do in the Niagara Region this week

IN PERSON
• SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Penguin Days 2021 at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls (285-3575). From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, observe demonstrations, interact with penguins and learn biofacts about their lives including details about their feathers and eggs and more! Timed ticketing; purchase tickets online ahead of visiting.
• SUNDAY: From 2 to 4 p.m. take a walk through the Niagara Gorge with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. In partnership with the Niagara Falls Heritage Area, the 5K Wellness Walk will meet at the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and head over to Niagara Falls State Park. Connect with others in the community while promoting your mental and physical health after what has been a tough year for many. Sign up today at healthierniagarafalls.org/events/walk-with-us.
• SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Taste of the Wine Trail from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Participating wineries offer three tastes of wine and pairings of fine food. Tickets are $30 for either day, limited to groups of four. Online ticket sales end today at 9 p.m. For more information visit www.niagarawinetrail.org.
• WEEKLY: Niagara Falls City Market at Market Square, 15th St., and Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Mon., Wed., and Fri. Fresh fruit and vegetable market.
• WEEKLY: North Tonawanda City Market Corner of Payne Ave., and Robinson St., North Tonawanda, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tues., Thurs., and Sat. Fresh produce, flowers, pastries and more.
ONLINE
• FRIDAY: At 7 p.m. Christina Custode will perform a live stream show. Learn more at www.christinacustode.com.
• SATURDAY: The Artpark Idea Series: A free event at 7 p.m. on Zoom features host Dr. Anthony Bannon and Artpark President Sofya Clark engaging with artists live, via the digital website Zoom. At 7 p.m. Featured artist is Evan Lewis, an artist sculptor with an interest in wind-powered art via metal and sound produced through delicate wind-powered percussive components. In 1988, Lewis was commissioned to create his first large-scale wind/sound sculpture for Expo 88 in Brisbane, Australia. Numerous commissions have followed including site-specific works for universities, municipal institutions, and private collections. In 1995, several of Lewis’ sculptures were commissioned by Warner Bros. Entertainment for the major motion picture “Twister.”
• APRIL 23: At 7 p.m. internationally renowned Buffalo artist, Philip Burke, who has captured the hearts and minds of rock and roll fans, movie aficionados, sports enthusiasts, politicos, and the general public for over 30 years. His work has adorned the pages and covers of Time, Newsweek, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, The New York Observer, Slate, Talk, Rolling Stone, and countless other publications. For the past several seasons, Artpark patrons have experienced Burke live-painting during select concert events.
Produced with the assistance of Destination Niagara USA.
