MEDINA — Blue Thursdays, a series of free summer concerts, will take place at the State Street Park Pavilion in July and August. The Print Shop and Orleans Renaissance Group, Inc./ medinaalive.com are bringing together top regional blues talent for the series.
Beginning July 7 and running for six Thursday evenings through August 11, the series will feature six bands, starting with Medina’s own Dave Viterna Band.
As award-winning artists from the Buffalo area blues scene make music, food and refreshments will be served by Cusimano’s Pizzeria, Parker’s Pit BBQ, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and 810 Meadworks.
ORG facilitated the construction of a 24-by-20-foot timber-frame bandstand / pavilion in State Street Park as an outdoor venue for music events back in 2017. By the time the bandstand was finished and ready for use, the Covid pandemic had arrived, forcing postponement of its christening. With the worst of the pandemic now in the rear view mirror, ORG president Chris Busch said, “We hope to make this (series) a huge annual event.”
The Blue Thursdays lineup is:
— Dave Viterna Band, July 7.
— Fran Grizanti Band, July 14.
— Jeremy Keyes Band, July 21.
— Growlers Blues Band, July 28.
— Dave Constantino Band, August 4.
— Maria Aurigema, August 11.
“We’re really excited to bring these bands to Medina,” Busch said, adding, “We want to give a big shout out to Dave Viterna who opened the doors to many of these bands for us. Dave was a great help to us in getting Blue Thursdays off the ground.”
All Blue Thursdays concerts are free and open to the public. Shows run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There are no rain dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.