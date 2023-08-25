Pete Ames and Jim Boles can fairly be described as “tombstone tourists” — cemetery enthusiasts — due to their long term interest in old cemeteries, specifically restoration, and identification and honoring of the dead in old, and sometimes abandoned, cemeteries. Pete, the Town of Niagara Historian, can be reached at pames@townofniagara.com or 716-297-4429. Jim, who writes about local history and is the president of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, can be reached at jamesboles47@gmail.com.