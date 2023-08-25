One early morning in July, the sun was just starting to hit the top of the tombstones as we waited at Witmer Cemetery in the town of Niagara, quietly acknowledging the irony of the posted “Dogs are not allowed” sign on the fence. That’s because we knew what was to come. Thanks to the dogs, today would be the day we found graves that had been lost for more than 100 years.
Witmer Cemetery, active then forgotten, was now neat and well-kept thanks to the attention of Town Historian Pete Ames, Jeff Manning, Theresa Brosius, and Phil Michell and the crew from the Town of Niagara Parks Department. The stone pillars that support the wrought iron gate were repaired, old fallen markers were being set in new cement bases and burials centuries ago were mapped and recorded. A new sign, fencing and other items including the masonry repair by Gary Strenkoski were paid for by donations from the Town of Niagara Lions Club with the help of retired justice John Teixeira.
We watched as four large trucks arrived in a convoy, all quietly marked with Crime Scene Investigator plates, K9 Search and Rescue stickers, affiliations with police agencies and other hints of critical business. Parked in formation, hatches up, four intense dogs peered out of their comfortable crates eager to put their training to work.
This is the reason Kyla Rice and her group were enlisted.
The Sims family plot, No. 111, purchased in 1889, was marked on a weathered map that gave no indication who was buried, or where. Pete had roughly outlined the approximately 10-by-20-foot area, believing that there may be one or more Sims family members buried in the family section, but if they ever had headstones those were buried beneath the surface now.
According to records, Richard Sims is buried in his family plot. He died in 1910 and his obituary tells us that he was a night watchman at the inclined railway at the Great Gorge Route. The wooden railway was on fire, and Richard Sims was in an attached shed which also burned. An article states that a friend helped to pay for his funeral, and that he was buried at Witmer Cemetery.
Pete also discovered the death record of one of Richard Sims’ daughters; that indicated she was buried in Niagara Falls, so she may be in that family plot as well. Pete’s next step for the Sims section was to probe for any headstones and record the graves.
Finding the location of graves in the Sims family plot was a job for the dogs and their handlers.
Lockport resident Kyla Rice, who works in Niagara County Emergency Services, coordinates a yearly meeting in Niagara County of handlers and human remains detection dogs from Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Canada and the Lockport area. We had expected Kyla and her dog, K-9 Emrick, and were surprised to instead see four experienced teams at the cemetery. By coincidence the Rice-led group was available to assist that day. If graves could be found, we knew we had the best help available.
THE DETECTION DOG WORKING PROCESS
Human remains dog handlers and the dogs have years of experience and training. The method of detection is controlled and precise. Many of their cases involve missing children, unsolved murders and other serious crimes.
To start the search for Sims graves, a 100-year-old training bone was placed in a nearby grassy lawn for the dogs to find, one at a time. Then the individual dogs were led to the search area. If and when a dog located human remains, they would sit, then a “flanker” would mark the area in front of the dog with a small red flag.
The skilled flanker on this day was 14-year-old Kate from Mississippi. She was assisting her grandmother. Kate had some experience and loved working with the dogs. She mentioned that she was going to become a veterinarian.
As each dog sat, their nose pointing to their find, Kate marked the spot with a flag. After the dogs were finished, there stood a cluster of red flags marking a burial spot. Separately, all four dogs had gone to the same small spot on a grave that’s 113 years old.
FOLLOWING THE RED BALL
We had questions about the dogs: what breed is best? how are they trained? Generally, we were told, long-nose dogs are selected because they have more scent receptors. Other factors come into play, though.
“The dogs need to be fearless and willing to investigate but also obedient; the dogs that are eager to please their handlers make great working dogs,” Kyla said.
Another handler shared an example of her experience training K-9 dogs with a red ball. The great dogs pursue the ball with perseverance, even if it’s placed behind a door, she said.
The dogs that assisted us were: K-9 Xena, a Belgian-Malinois / Belgian Tervurens / Lab mix; Boomer, a golden retriever / poodle; K-9 Patriot, a golden retriever; and K-9 Emrick, a German shepherd.
