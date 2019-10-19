TOOTH TALK: Have a happy, healthy Halloween

When little princesses and goblins come home with bags of Halloween treats, parents may shudder at the thought of cavities to come after the onslaught of sugar. Dental experts say this is a good time to teach your child the lasting lesson of moderation and good oral care.
Trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition, so don’t spoil their fun. Depriving children of all sweets is unrealistic. Instead, use some super strategies to help control their intake and avoid them sneaking and binging on problem treats.
Coming in at the top of the list of worst candy monsters are those super-sticky candies like gummy worms, taffies, caramels and candies filled with coconut, peanut butter or nuts. These candies leave a sticky residue on the teeth and gums that acts as an adhesive for bacteria, ultimately resulting in decay.
Sour candy has a double whammy. In addition to sugar, if it makes you pucker, it probably contains large amounts of acid. Acid is bad for your teeth because it wears down the protective tooth enamel, making it easier to break and chip teeth. A lack of enamel that acts as insulation can expose the nerves in the teeth, which are extremely sensitive to changes in temperature of the things you eat and drink.
Hard candies are hard on teeth. Chewy candies are a better option if you crave the satisfaction. Hard candies typically take much longer to dissolve in the mouth, meaning that you are essentially covering your teeth in sugar and acid for a longer time, making your teeth more vulnerable to cavities.
After your costumed kiddies get back from trick-or-treating or a party, go through their bags of Halloween candy with them. Tell them to each pick the 10 or so (whatever number you decide, based on factors such as age) treats they want the most. As soon as possible, take the unpicked treats out of sight. Make a game out of donating the candy to a food bank or call in the "Switch Witch.” After a set amount of days, the Switch Witch, like the Tooth Fairy, can come in and leave other treats in place of the candy, such as small toys or books.
It’s important to remember that it is not only excess sugar that can be problematic. Salty snacks such as pretzels and popcorn, with starches that stay in the mouth longer, can also lead to cavities. Fruit juices and ciders, with their high acid content, need to be cleaned off the teeth as soon as possible. Schedule sweet time near tooth-brushing time to minimize the effect on teeth.
Try letting your children help to decide what is a reasonable amount of candy to eat. Teach them that candy isn’t bad in moderation, but an excess of sweets can lead to cavities. Set a treat time, a set time of day to enjoy the haul. A ritual treat time can be a great habit to develop and can promote healthy thinking about snacks. Sweets should be a special treat, not be an all-day feast. Knowing they have a specific sweet time may make children less inclined to ask for them during the day.
Dr. Igor Kaplansky, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, founded Dentistry by Dr. Kaplansky in 2002. To suggest a topic for Tooth Talk, send an email to gasportdentist@gmail.com .
