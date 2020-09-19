'Transformative Visions' speaker series kicking off at NU

Niagara University will present the first in its “Transformative Visions” presidential speaker series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Castellani Art Museum on the university’s campus.
Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, will be the inaugural speaker for the series, which will feature conversations with visionaries who have imagined and struggled to create a just future. The presentations will be accessible to the community through Zoom here.
In addition to serving as president of the nation’s leading historically Black university, Frederick is a national expert on disparities in health care and medical education, as well as salient topics in higher education, such as the impact of HBCUs, campus intellectual diversity, and gender equity on college campuses. Trained as a surgeon and fellow in surgical oncology, Dr. Frederick continues to treat patients. His medical research focuses on narrowing racial, ethnic, and gender disparities in cancer care outcomes and in U.S. health care more broadly.
One of the central themes that Frederick will explore in his talk is imagining—and struggling to achieve—a just system of health care during a time of pandemic.
“As the 2020 U.S. presidential election approaches, the major party candidates have attempted to define the issues, and for better or worse, to offer a vision of how they would seek to transform America and the world,” said the series organizers, Kevin Hinkley assistant professor of political science, and Dr. Dave Reilly, chair of political science. “As Election Day approaches, we can expect to see and hear bold statements about the defining issues of our time and the power of the people to chart our future course. We believe that a fundamentally different approach is needed. The challenges facing America and the world are complex, magnitudinous, and recalcitrant to simple solutions. Niagara University’s ‘Transformative Visions’ series is intended to offer our students a model of inquiry, discourse, imagination, and action.”
Upcoming presentations in this series include:
• “Politics, Climate Change, Foreign Policy Fireside Chat,” featuring Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff under president Barack Obama and former White House deputy national security adviser, 7 p.m. Oct. 13.
“Criminal Justice, Policing, and Prisons,” featuring Soffiyah Elijah, executive director of the Alliance of Families of Justice and the first Black woman to serve as executive director of the Correctional Association of New York, 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
“Environmental Justice, Indigenous Resistance,” featuring Dina Gilio-Whitaker, policy director and senior research associate at the Center for World Indigenous Studies, and lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, 7 p.m., Nov. 17.
For more information about the series, contact Kevin Hinkley, khinkley@niagara.edu, or Dr. Reilly, dreilly@niagara.edu.
