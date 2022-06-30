Many of our roads are named after early settlers. In this series, we are exploring early residents of the town of Lockport whose surnames adorn maps and road signs. Today the spotlight is on Hinman Road.
Hinman Road is an east-west thoroughfare from the Lockport Bypass to Campbell Boulevard named after a pioneer family who settled in the area. Charles Hinman and his wife Margaret moved from Saratoga, N.Y., to Lockport shortly after the Erie Canal opened.
Charles purchased extensive acreage near the canal on what would become his namesake road on April 27, 1835. His 200 acres cost $1,283.75. Hinman was described as an “industrious agriculturalist” known for his well-fed cattle.
His son, Dewitt Hinman, developed a successful nursery specializing in fruit and ornamental trees. He ran Cataract Nurseries along with his brother Edward and business partner Hiram Gregory. In 1878, they sold apple trees for 15 cents, cherry trees for 50 cents, and pear trees for 35 cents. They carried more than 40 varieties of apple trees.
Edwin Hinman, son of Edward, worked as a milkman on the family farm. In 1893, while he was delivering milk, his team of horses got spooked and Edwin fell out of the carriage, fracturing a hip and bruising his head. He had even worse luck in 1897; he was kicked while milking a cow and broke his neck. He died the next day.
The Hinman homestead is extant, on the south side of the road.
• • •
Another early settler on Hinman Road was Willard Weld. A Massachusetts native, he settled in Lockport shortly after his marriage. He built a log house with trees he chopped down while clearing the land.
Nathan Hixson and his wife Emily Atwater Hixson were Weld’s neighbors to the west. Like the Hinmans, the Hixsons managed a nursery. Undercutting their competition, they sold apple trees for 10 cents.
Henry McKee acquired the Hixson farm in 1885, raising Clydesdale horses and Shropshire sheep. He was active in local government, serving as Highway Superintendent from 1899-1901.
McKee wasn’t the only local government official residing on Hinman Road. Edward Hinman was Highway Superintendent prior to McKee, serving from 1893 until 1896. Chauncey Ernest served as Justice of the Peace from 1897 to 1900 and Town Supervisor from 1904 to 1909. Chauncey and his father Solomon Ernest had an extensive farm, called Orchard Hill, with frontage and houses on both sides of the road.
On the north side of the road was the district 10 or Hinman school, a plank structure built about 1836. Spelling bees, called spelling schools at the time, were a popular pastime there. Students would have to correctly pronounce the word uttered by the teacher, as well as spell it letter by letter. The school dissolved in the early 20th century and was noted as “abandoned” on the 1938 map.
• • •
The International Railway Corporation tracks traveled over Hinman Road near the canal, creating the neighborhood’s nickname, Hinman Crossing. It was a rough and tumble area with many deaths occurring by people getting run over on the tracks.
During the last expansion of the Erie Canal, creating the Erie Barge Canal, the Hinman area became temporary housing for canal workers. It was known as “Blue City” as the buildings were painted blue and according to one resident, “it gives you the blues to live there.” Many fights and crimes were reported during the Blue City days.
Quarrying around Hinman Crossing began in the early 1900s. Frontier Stone was originally organized in 1903 and shortly thereafter began mining limestone. In 1945, Frontier was relaunched as the successor to Pekin Stone Products, which had been operating the Hinman quarry. Owners of Frontier Stone amassed large parcels of land on both the north and south sides of the road during the mid 20th century. Many of our roads were built with crushed limestone sourced from the Hinman quarry. These days the quarry is known as LaFarge. Kistner Concrete is also located nearby.
The Hinman family is laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, but their name lives on.
If you have additional information you would be willing to share to develop a more comprehensive history on these topics or others, please reach out to me.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
