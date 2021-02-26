Many of our town’s roads are named after early settlers. Today, we will journey to Wendt’s Corners and Wilson Road to uncover their namesakes.
Wendt’s Corners is the triangular area between Chestnut Ridge, Rochester, and Wilson Roads. Wilson Road runs north to south from Groff to Chestnut Ridge Road. Many people know it as Sandpit Road or Wilson-Sandpit Road.
Why was it called Wilson-Sandpit Road? There was a sandpit owned by Joseph Wilson on the northwest reaches of the road. The property was earlier owned by John Hampshire. It has been said the original Erie Canal locks were built from stone mined from Hampshire’s quarry. According to John Hall’s book Wandering Through the Town of Lockport, a wagon load of sand would cost 34 cents if you shoveled and hauled it yourself. The quarry was advantageously located near both the Erie Canal and New York Central Railroad.
Joseph Wilson married John Hampshire’s daughter and began acquiring property from his father-in-law, including the stately farmhouse on Chestnut Ridge Road, which was the birthplace of renowned paleontologist Othniel Marsh. The property included frontage on Wilson Road and both sides of Chestnut Ridge.
The expansive farm was later owned by Charles Keep, an entrepreneur who helped establish Lockport’s Paper Company, Gas Company, and Hydraulic Company. Keep raised Jersey cattle until selling the property to Alfred P. Wright, a wealthy grain merchant from Buffalo. Newly branded as Wright’s Stock Farm, Wright continued with the cattle ranching, but added Standardbred and Percheron horses to the stables. He claimed he owned the best Percheron horses in America. Percherons are draft horses, originally developed in France, most often used to pull carriages or farm equipment.
After Wright, the farm was owned by a bank. In 1894, the main barn burned down, conveniently without any livestock or equipment inside. The barn was valued at $8,000, which is about $240,000 today. Alas, it was only insured for half that amount.
The farm went through a couple more owners before being acquired by William F. Wendt. Wendt amassed a large fortune through his company Buffalo Forge and purchased the farm for his daughter, Margaret, who loved horses. He established the W. F. Wendt Farm in 1917.
Like the Keep and Wright families, the Wendts did not live on the farm, but rather hired farm managers to oversee the maintenance of the large estate. One of their most trusted employees was George Rossman (1879-1966) who oversaw the farm for 23 years. Rossman later worked for William Rand Kenan at Randleigh Farm down the road.
The Wendt Farm was legally dissolved in 1942. Margaret Wendt developed a private grant foundation bearing her name. The Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, established in 1958, provides millions in funding each year to local organizations.
The remaining barn on the Wendt farm, which was a two-story, 135-foot U-shaped structure, was torn down in 1946. The lumber was salvaged and utilized throughout the county to build a couple of barns, a summer house and a garage.
There are still remnants of W. F. Wendt Farm today. Brick and stone pillars on the south side of Chestnut Ridge across from the main house must have led to a horse arena or trails at one time. There is another Wendt pillar on the north side at the corner of Wilson Road.
This area of town is called Wendt’s Corners since the Wendt family owned two corners of Sandpit Road, at Chestnut Ridge and at Gasport Road.
Route 31 or Rochester Road, earlier known as Gasport Road, used to terminate at Wilson-Sandpit Road. Driving into the city of Lockport required a detour through Wilson-Sandpit Road to reach Chestnut Ridge and then on into the city. Assemblyman Fayette Pease proposed a bill to extend Gasport Road in 1929. By 1932, the county highway supervisor was still trying to acquire right of way access. At one point, they considered using the defunct trolley line as the new road. Terms were finally settled which paved the way for the road’s extension. The C. B. Whitmore Company of Lockport, which paved many of the early streets and highways, constructed the road. The extension became known as Wendt’s Corners-Gasport Road.
In the mid-20th century, real estate developer George W. Bewley purchased the sand pit property. Bewley proposed a zoning ordinance amendment in 1955 to create a “business use district” within the triangular intersection of Chestnut Ridge and Wendt’s Corners-Gasport Road. The amendment passed; in July 1959, construction began on a $250,000 Bells Supermarket shopping plaza. 60 years later, it is now home to Tops supermarket.
The original Chet’s Dog House, founded by Chet Secrist in 1936, was located on the corner of Rochester and Sandpit Road. The location is currently home to Sub Delicious.
The sandpit itself was often used as a place to play or unwind. Local children would dig and play in the old sand quarry, making it quite an epic sandbox. The secluded area became known for mischief and troublemaking. The worst of it was the 1996 murder of Robin Dye Coleman, who was found in the bushes off Sandpit Road.
The fertile soil in the Wendt’s Corners area has long been used to grow crops, particularly fruit and berries. Spring Lake Vineyards on Rochester Road is located on what used to be the Gasport Sand & Gravel quarry. The lake on the property developed from the mining operations.
If you have additional information to create a more complete history on this area or others, please reach out to Town Historian, Jean Linn.
Jean Linn is Lockport's town historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
