Twig Association carries on as membership shrinks

MEDINA - Like many other service organizations, the Twig Association at Medina Memorial Hospital has fallen victim of the times – a generation which is not of a mindset to volunteer.
The organization, whose membership once neared 400, had dwindled to less than 70 at its 2019 banquet.
TWIG, which stands for “Together With Individual Goals,” began in 1953 as a vision of Mrs. Donald Acer of Medina, who felt there was a need for a women’s organization at Medina Memorial Hospital. She sought advice from women who were members of Twig Associations in nearby communities. She learned that women from Rochester, where a Twig Association had flourished, along with the Albion Twig Association at Arnold Gregory Memorial Hospital, were most helpful in several areas of supporting their hospitals.
It is noted that women of that era were usually referred to by their husband’s name, not their own first name.
On March 16, 1953, Mrs. Acer and Mrs. John Wilkinson, with the approval of the Medina Memorial Hospital directors, called a meeting at the Elks Club for the purpose of organizing a Twig Association. About 50 women responded.
By April of 1953, the Medina Memorial Hospital Association of Twigs was established under the leadership of Mrs. John E. Wilkinson, the first president. Other officers were Mrs. Horace Bird, 1st vice president; Mrs. D.J. Cleary Jr., 2nd vice president; Miss Margaret McCarthy, treasurer; and Miss Laura Dombrowski, secretary.
Eight original Twig groups were formed, totaling 75 members. They were Apple Blossom, Bittersweet, Cherry, Evergreen, Juniper, Linden, Oak Leaf and Silver Birch.
Their early activities included sewing and securing bed pads. Surgical stockings, bandages, glove covers, surgical sheets, curtains and pillows. The first major project was a Christmas party undertaken that year for hospital personnel in the hospital dining room. Twigs supplied all the food and decorations and served the meal.
In 1954, four new groups evolved – Dogwood, Hawthorne, Holly and Plum. The Association’s treasury showed a balance of $350, which Twigs donated, starting what was to become an annual occurrence. Through the years, Twig would donate hundreds of thousands of dollars and an unending supply of hospital equipment.
In these early years, it was more common for each Twig branch to donate small equipment individually, such as ice pitchers, glasses, trays, stainless steel medicine trays, pictures, packages of patient tissues, ash trays, books for the library, baby foot printer, ice crushers, etc.
In 1956, Medina Memorial Hospital was in the planning stages for two new wings to be added – a three story front wing and a two-story rear wing, and Olive Twig and Tulip Twig joined the association.
Twig added six new groups in 1957, Beech, Lilac, Magnolia, Jasmine, Willow and Locust and the association grew by 125 members.
In 1958-59, Azalea, Tupelo, Wisteria, Spruce, Forsythia, Laurel, Maple, Wiegela and Tamarack twigs were formed, giving the association 27 twigs and 337 members.
Cinnamon and Rosamond Twigs joined the association in 1960, and Magnolia and Oak Leaf combined memberships. Cinnamon was started for women from Lyndonville, with Ellie Whipple as chair. Miss Katherine Brown chaired the first Twig Fair in October. It took place at Oak Orchard Elementary School and included a roast beef dinner. There were 19 booths and full support of 27 Twigs, netting a profit of $2,500.
A Mardi Gras ball in 1961 created a big sensation, netting $1,500. The association continued to support the hospital with its purchase of equipment such as plastic bassinets for the nursery and two recovery room stretchers. A silver tea service was presented to the hospital in 1962 as a memorial to Miss Estelle Douglas, the first hospital administrator. Twigs made a donation of $3,000 to establish a physical therapy department.
The fundraising events, donations and projects supported by the Twig Association grew to be far too numerous to continue naming them all. It can be said, however, the Twig Association continued until just a few years ago to raise money by their individual projects, sponsor the hospital Christmas party, provide tray favors and puppets for patients, volunteer their services at the Greeter Desk and Reception Desk (saving the hospital thousands of dollars yearly) providing a hospitality room and attending to tons of mending and sewing of hospital linens.
When the hospital undertook a major renovation, the Twig Association pledged $100,000 for the new birthing wing, which was named for the association.
In the 1965, Wildwood Twig was established for those members who were only interested in the volunteer aspect of Twig and required no monthly meetings. Volunteer service awards were initiated in 1959 when Mrs. Thomas Hickey received the first 100-hour pin. Since that time, endless awards have been presented at the annual banquet for accumulative hours of service, many numbering in the thousands. At its annual volunteer luncheon celebrating Twig’s 25th anniversary, it was reported volunteers over the years had given an estimated 63,500 hours.
On Sunday, Aug. 10, 1969, Medina’s Twig Association earned prominent mention in the New York Times. The newspaper carried a feature story on Medina’s organization and its use of the term “twig” instead of the more usual guild, auxiliary or league. The story also mentioned the use of flowering shrubs as names for the individual groups.
Also in 1969, a newly remodeled Gift Shop and Snack Bar were opened. In 1974, the Gift Shop was expanded into the main hall of the hospital, where it continued to be a major source of funding for the Twig Association until approximately three years ago when it closed due to lack of volunteers. The Gift Shop annually earned an estimated $20,000, which the Twigs presented to the hospital CEO each year at the banquet.
By 1979, when Mrs. White retired as Volunteer Services director, the Twigs were responsible for the Reception Desk, Gift Shop, Snack Bar, Gift Cart, Central Supply and Sewing.
By the late 1960s, some of the original Twig groups had disbanded, mainly due to the health and age of their members. In the 1970s, Oak Twig joined the association, and Twig had begun purchasing larger pieces of equipment for the hospital, such as a surgical lift, operating table ($6,000), proctoscopic table, obstetrical table ($4,300) and mammography X-ray equipment ($25,000).
Dogwood and Honeysuckle Twigs were formed in 1973 and Maple, Ming and Willow joined in 1976. Bayberry formed in 1977 and Hydrangea joined in 1978, formed to accommodate women from Middleport. Twig added some community education services, such as hospital tours for elementary school children in 1973 and expectant parent classes in 1975, instructed by Jeanne Crane. In 1977, they started sewing and stuffing Christmas stockings for all the patients, a project Laurel Twig continues today.
The newest Twig to be formed was Lilac, as the result of a Twig board meeting Sept. 25, 2004.
On the occasion of its 25th anniversary in 1978, the Twig Association had 20 Twigs totaling 273 members.
As of the last banquet on May 6, 2019, only 11 Twigs remained, with a total membership of 66. Of those, only Laurel still has regular meetings, although membership has dwindled to eight or nine who attend. In 1996, Laurel had 25 members.
Ginny Roberts of Medina has been president of Laurel Twig for many years, and Carol Shafer of Middleport remains secretary/treasurer. They have shortened their year, choosing to meet September through December and in June for a picnic. That is in addition to the annual spring banquet which this year was May 10.
Nelda Toussaint is one of the longest standing members of Laurel Twig. She joined, she said, when her son Jeff was a year old and she was looking for something to do to get out of the house at night. Other original members were Arden Dick, Eileen Incho and Jackie Kaldon.
Original activities included card parties, big dances and fashion shows.
The lack of volunteers resulted in closing the gift shop several years ago, thereby ending the Twig’s biggest money maker. They still have a balance in their bank account and continue to make gifts to the hospital.
