Two Lockport residents were injured in separate shooting incidents in the City of Buffalo.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Virginia Street, according to Channel 4 News.
The 44-year-old Lockport woman was sitting in a vehicle with a man at the time she was shot.
Following the shooting, the man and woman went to Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle.
The Lockport woman was listed in critical condition and the Buffalo man was stable.
Overnight Monday, an 18-year-old Lockport man was shot on Condon Avenue. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, according to Channel 4 News, where he was listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
