NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Zipline to the Falls attraction is set to open on Friday, marking an early start to the Niagara spring and summer tourism season, according to Niagara Parks and tourism partner WildPlay Niagara Falls.
The zipline will open Friday through Saturday before opening daily as of March 13. To celebrate the early opening, through March 29, WildPlay Niagara Falls will be offering a March Madness promotion, allowing guests to buy one, get one free on admission to the zipline.
Tickets can be purchased in-person or online at: wildplayniagarafalls.com.
Since opening in 2016, demand for WildPlay’s zipline attraction has continued to grow, recording a 13% increase in ridership in 2019 compared to the previous year. The attraction offers guests a breathtaking ride into the gorge, with some of the most dramatic panoramic views available of the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls.
Thanks to the recently extended operating season for the attraction, guests are now able to witness the beauty of the Falls, the Great Gorge and powerful lower river basin in all seasons.
