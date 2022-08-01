Lloyd the dog is getting the most of life these days and, as of Monday, he can add honorary Lockport firefighter to his list of accomplishments.
The 12-year-old pit bull and mastiff mix was found on the streets of Niagara Falls a few weeks ago and was brought to the Niagara SPCA. During his care, it was discovered he had intense kidney issues, as well as a tumor on his back that is believed to be cancerous.
At this age and condition, Lloyd would usually qualify for a peaceful euthanasia, but seeing his “zest for life” the people of the shelter decided to do everything possible to treat him to the best days of his life.
Today, Lloyd lives with Amy Lewis, executive director of the shelter, where he is fed “homemade and pureed meals.”
Liz Marshall, events and marketing director for the Niagara SPCA, and Lewis described Lloyd as friendly, “loves everyone,” and loves other dogs.
For the last two weeks, Lloyd has been treated to a barrage of bucket list items, including eating at Lloyd’s Tacos in Buffalo, hanging out with penguins at the Aquarium at Niagara, visiting Lilly Dale and taking in Jaguar Land Rover Buffalo. He's also visited local parks, beaches and pools.
Firefighter and paramedic Nate Daigler held Lloyd’s leash as he wandered around Canal Street on Monday after getting a ride on a fire truck to an ice cream shop where he was treated to some "pup cups." Lloyd wolfed down three of the shop's bone-shaped treats.
Before being given the oath by Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, Lloyd took a long drink of water for his kidneys and allowed Marshall to lift him onto the front of a fire truck in front of several other firefighters. Lloyd stayed calm as Quagliano read the oath and attached a medal on his vest.
“I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of the fire department of Lockport and of the public’s faith and trust,” Quagliano said, reading the oath for Lloyd. “I accept this self-imposed and self-enforced obligation as my responsibility and make these promises solemnly, freely and upon my honor.”
As Lloyd held the attention of several firefighters, Lewis delivered a promise to continue to do her part to preserve Lloyd’s life and his legacy.
“We’re going to continue to take care of him," Lewis said. “I hope this inspires people to get involved with their local shelter."
