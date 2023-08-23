Members of United Auto Workers Local 686 turned out to their union hall in Lockport on Wednesday to cast their votes on the question of authorizing national UAW leadership to call strikes against General Motors, Ford and/or Stellantis. UAW’s current contracts with the automakers expire next month and the union says negotiations on new contracts are moving too slowly.
Simultaneous with the vote, UAW Region 9 organized a “solidarity” rally at the union hall. Ray Jensen Jr., Region 9 assistant director, said it has organized a week of events to keep up momentum.
“Union President (Shawn) Fain has been doing Facebook live videos to keep the membership informed. We’re here to support him and the IEB (International Executive Board) so they’re confident to bargain,” Jensen said.
“We’re going to show them we’re strong across the country,” Local 686 president Michael DeLuca said. “We’re not afraid to walk off for a good contract.”
UAW’s contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14 and Fain said last week the union will not extend them. For the membership, UAW is aiming for more than 40% general pay raises over four years, restoration of pensions for newer hires, cost-of-living increases, an end to wage tiers, and other benefits, the Associated Press reported.
Jayn Bil, UAW district shop committee person, said auto workers are owed after concessions made in 2019, following a strike that lasted more than six weeks and reportedly cost General Motors about $2 billion. The 2019 contract between the national union and GM was voted down by a majority of Local 686 members.
“I believe this (new) contract could make a lot of gains. We gave so much and got so little. It’s our year and it’s long overdue,” Bil said. “We should all stand in solidarity and every one of us should fight together.”
Mayor Michelle Roman and 1st Ward alderman Paul Beakman stopped by the rally to voice their support for the union. Beakman said his dad was able to put food on the table because of his UAW membership.
Amid the voting and rallying, Jensen, who has worked at the GM plants in Lockport and Tonawanda, shared his perspective on unions and their place in the world.
“If a small business takes care of its employees and treats them fairly, they’re less likely to seek out a union,” he said. “If they’re being taken advantage of and not treated fairly, they’re more likely to find a union. Me? I think everything should be organized. There’s a place for unions in every business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.