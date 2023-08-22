NEWFANE — A local businesses is gearing up to take local students back-to-school shopping.
Gasport-based Beans’ Smoke House & Catering will host the Students — Supplies — Success shopping event at Newfane Methodist Church, 2699 Main St., from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday during Newfane Community Day.
Local students grades K-12 will be able to stock up on school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils that were donated from the community.
Stephanie Silversmith, event organizer and co-owner of Beans’ along with her husband Dale, said they are putting on the event for the first time this year to help ease the financial stress that often comes with buying new school supplies every year. Their inspiration to host the drive appears to have resonated with donors, she added.
“It’s comforting to know the community’s ‘why’ (matched) ours,” Silversmith said.
While districts in the area including Newfane and Medina do provide supplies to their students, the Silversmiths identified a need to help students across all grade levels in neighboring districts who may be struggling to fill their backpacks.
“A lot of people from surrounding towns will come out. Newfane is central to the surrounding towns where supplies will not be provided,” Silversmith said.
The bulk of the inventory was gathered at a Beans’ Smoke House-hosted school supply drive on July 29, in which more than 600 items were collected. To date, the Silversmiths have gathered approximately 1,000 items.
“People came out of the wood work to donate supplies,” Silversmith said.
While the Super Hero Alliance of Western New York won’t be able to participate on Saturday as was originally planned, Silversmith said student shoppers can still look forward to a memorable and interactive experience.
“Unfortunately, the superheroes will be fighting other crimes on Saturday. While they won’t be there... it’s still about engaging with the kids,” she said.
Volunteers will be on hand to assist students in the selection of school supplies. There will be baked goods donated by multiple local bakeries and hot dogs from Beans’.
Donations will from the community will be accepted until Friday. For more information on how to donate supplies, message Students-Supplies-Success on Facebook or call Stephanie Silversmith at (716) 807-1078.
