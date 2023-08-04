One veteran’s fight has continued even after he returned home from the battlefield.
This battle doesn’t involve any weapons or mass destruction, however. Instead it’s a fight to keep memories alive.
Korean War veteran Richard Briel of North Tonawanda has been writing, speaking with other veterans and collecting memorabilia in an effort to make sure those who fought in the war are not forgotten as members of their generation die off. Sandwiched between two longer lasting and higher profile wars, World War II and the Vietnam War, the Korean War is often referred to as the “forgotten war.”
“Everything that should be remembered has been forgotten,” Briel said.
A part of that remembrance will occur Sunday when Briel and 109 other veterans from Niagara County who were awarded a Purple Heart will have their names added to county’s Purple Heart Book. In tandem, the county’s new Purple Heart monument outside the county courthouse will be unveiled.
Briel, 91, served as a corporal in the Army and was in Korea for nine months between 1950 and 1951.
He got his Purple Heart after he was struck by shelling during a battle at the Naktong River shortly after he arrived in South Korea with the 2nd division of the 23rd Infantry.
Briel recalled that his division came in during the third phase of the battle to advance on Chinese-backed forces on the other side of the river. He and another officer were doing early reconnaissance when the enemy forces opened fire on them.
“The first shell to come over hit my shoulder and cut right through it. It knocked me off my feet because of the concussion of it,” he said. “(The officer) picked me up and carried me to the tent.”
While Briel was able to recover from that wound quickly and resumed duties the next day, he noted there were several other close calls during his time in battle.
“I came too close to getting blown up,” he said. “There was five times I should have died in Korea.”
Briel made many of his battlefield trips in a jeep and attributed his survival to his acquired driving skills.
“I hauled around different officers and generals around a lot of different places,” he said.
While he got his driver’s license at 17, while in training at Fort Lewis in Washington, Briel attributes everything he knew about driving a jeep in combat to his training with a general who drove jeeps himself in World War II. He was often touted for being able to smoothly go over deep holes on bomb-riddled roads on the battlefield.
Almost 75 years later, he can still recall succinctly how he did it: “Before you get to the hole you break real hard with the jeep and as soon as you get to that hole, you slam on the gas and fly over the hole.”
Several of Briel’s rides in his “lucky” Jeep No. 4 went behind enemy lines. He recalled one instance where he and two others went “a mile or two” into dangerous territory to repair a communications tower.
He said such actions usually would warrant the award of a Bronze Star, but when they returned, the sergeant took all the credit and was the only one to receive recognition.
Ever since he returned home, Briel has had conversations with fellow veterans about similar experiences. While he eventually received a Bronze Star and the Conspicuous Service Award in 1980, he has remained vocal about the need to shed light on the experiences that he and countless other soldiers faced in combat.
“Since 1952, I’ve been fighting for everything I ever needed,” Briel said. “I had to fight for the extra star for the battle in the Naktong River where I got wounded.”
These days, Briel has been writing stories about his experiences in Korea. While he is uncertain whether he will achieve his original goal of publishing his stories, he thinks the exercise is a good way for him and his family to remember what he went through.
“I tried to put everything together in some kind of form,” he said. “I was going to make a full book, but I’ve been losing my memory an awful lot.”
Briel has also been giving pieces of his military memorabilia to his children and grandchildren so that the memories are kept through generations.
Come Sunday, when Briel’s name is added to the Purple Heart Book, it will be another memory he can add to his military service history.
