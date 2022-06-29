$1.48B data center proposed in the Cataract City

NIAGARA FALLS — Just 24 hours before a scheduled eminent domain hearing on 12 acres of land in the South End, the owner of the property has announced plans for a $1.48 billion development on the parcels.
Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) and Urbacon, a Toronto, Ontario based construction company, unveiled plans, late Tuesday afternoon, to "develop the Niagara Digital Campus."
A press release issued by a public relations firm representing NFR described the project as a "technology and data center campus in the heart of Niagara Falls, New York."
The proposed location — at the intersection of Rainbow and John B. Daly boulevards — has previously been targeted by the city for the development of Centennial Park, a planned events center and campus that Mayor Robert Restaino has described as “a new gateway to the City of Niagara Falls.”
NFR, a subsidiary of New York City-based Milstein Properties, has been engaged in what has been called "contentious" negotiations with city officials to acquire “all the real property located at 907 Falls St. and a portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway” to develop the Centennial Park project. As recently as April 26, Milstein representatives presented the city with a counter-offer to “transfer 20 acres of property to the city between Niagara Street and Falls Street, and John B. Daly Boulevard and 13th Street.”
The city rejected that offer, noting that the Milstein companies don’t own all the properties on that acreage. There are 30 individual homes, two churches and Niagara County’s Department of Social Services Building located within those boundaries.
“We understand that the city has identified NFR’s Falls Street property as its favored location for the recently announced Centennial Park project and has commenced the eminent domain process to that end,” Roger Trevino, an NFR principal, said in a statement released by the company's PR firm. “We firmly believe that eminent domain proceedings are not needed, and we oppose such actions as highly premature. Eminent domain can take years and cost taxpayers millions. It would be completely unnecessary in the face of the opportunities we have been discussing with Mayor Restaino.”
But Restaino said NFR's property is not properly zoned for the data center project and that the city has offered alternative sites for development.
"They want to build a data center where the property is not zoned for that," Restaino said. "I've had NFR people tell me Centennial Park is the 'perfect place' for (a data center). This is about (increasing) the value of their property."
Restaino suggested the sudden announcement of a $1.48 billion development by a company that has controlled a large swath of South End properties for 25 years, without completing a single project, smacks of an attempt to inflate the cost of a potential eminent domain proceeding.
"I can't imagine any other potential reason for it. But that's just speculation," he said.
In its announcement, NFR said the project would create "an estimated 5,600 construction jobs and more than 550 permanent jobs for area residents. ... the Niagara Digital Campus would be among the largest private development projects in the city’s history."
The Milstein Properties subsidiary also said it would "donat(e) public amenities to the City of Niagara Falls, including land with potential use as a new park and events center, and $250,000 per year for 10 years for upkeep and maintenance."
In the announcement, Urbacon was characterized as "one of the premier developers of commercial and industrial properties in Canada and the northern United States. Urbacon reportedly has built similar facilities in Montreal, Toronto and Richmond Hill, Ontario.
Reached by telephone late Tuesday, NFR spokesman James F. Haggerty said representatives of NFR have been engaged in discussions about the project with city officials since September.
Haggerty, who is the president and CEO of PRCG, a public relations firm that specializes in crisis and litigation communications, said the plan calls for the project to be entirely privately funded.
