1 dead after head-on collision

MIDDLEPORT — One driver is dead after a Tuesday two-vehicle collision on Royalton Center Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, multiple 911 callers reported the crash in front of 4955 Royalton Center Road at 1:18 p.m.
Preliminary investigation shows a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle head on. The driver who crossed the center line was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital by Tri Town Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the drivers were withheld pending notification of family.
The crash remains under review by the sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
