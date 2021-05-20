Officers from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department and New York State Police investigated a rollover accident on Orangeport Road south of Wheeler Road in Gasport on Thursday.
According to State Police, a vehicle went off the side of Orangeport Road, back onto the road and then off again, struck a fire hydrant and a culvert and then flipped into its roof.
The unidentified driver was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. A child passenger was not injured, according to police.
Also responding the accident scene were volunteers from the Gasport and Hartland fire companies and Mercy EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.