The Niagara Area Foundation on Wednesday announced awards totaling more than $60,000 to 10 Niagara area nonprofit organizations running programs that positively influence youth enrichment and the environment.

The foundation's 2022 awardees are:

— Be-A-Friend Program, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, High School Bigs mentoring program.

— Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, North Tonawanda after school youth enrichment program.

— Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Niagara Young Environmental Leaders Program.

— FeedMore WNY, Inc., Niagara County Backpack Program.

— Imagine Community Gardens, Inc., garden support and enhancement.

— Independent Health Foundation, Fitness for Kids Challenge.

— Newfane Public Library, environmental class series.

— Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, building youth safety and resilience.

— The Salvation Army, support for youth enrichment.

— Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County, Inc., for Thumbs Up.

NAF, a division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, aims to provide support for nonprofit organizations and philanthropic initiatives for Niagara County residents.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you