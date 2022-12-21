The Niagara Area Foundation on Wednesday announced awards totaling more than $60,000 to 10 Niagara area nonprofit organizations running programs that positively influence youth enrichment and the environment.
The foundation's 2022 awardees are:
— Be-A-Friend Program, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, High School Bigs mentoring program.
— Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns of WNY, North Tonawanda after school youth enrichment program.
— Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Niagara Young Environmental Leaders Program.
— FeedMore WNY, Inc., Niagara County Backpack Program.
— Imagine Community Gardens, Inc., garden support and enhancement.
— Independent Health Foundation, Fitness for Kids Challenge.
— Newfane Public Library, environmental class series.
— Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, building youth safety and resilience.
— The Salvation Army, support for youth enrichment.
— Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County, Inc., for Thumbs Up.
NAF, a division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, aims to provide support for nonprofit organizations and philanthropic initiatives for Niagara County residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.