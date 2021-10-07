Local police agencies are reminding Niagara County residents that beginning Oct. 24, the transition to 10-digit dialing will take place and dialing 716 will be required for all local calls.
"We encourage you to begin using the three-digit area code on local calls and update your phone contacts," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a Thursday media release.
Effective Oct. 24, all local calls dialed with only seven digits will be met with a recording stating the call cannot be completed as dialed. Emergency services in Niagara County and nationwide will not be disrupted. Residents will still be able to reach services using 9-1-1. Other services such as 4-1-1 will also be available.
A new national suicide and mental health crisis number will be activated next year, according to the telecommunications company Empire Access. That number will be 9-8-8 and will connect to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, the FCC announced.
Any area code with the 988 prefix must be transitioned to 10-digit dialing to ensure everyone is able to reach the new crisis lifeline.
The hotline number will be effective beginning July 16, 2022.
According to the FCC, these area codes in New York will need to be added to local numbers being dialed:
— 607
— 516
— 716
— 845
— 914
In addition to requiring a change in dialing habits, the transition will affect any equipment or software programmed to make seven-digit calls. It's recommended that users update their phone contact lists, fax machines and alarm systems with a telephone connection, call forwarding settings, speed dialing and voicemail services, as well as email signatures, stationary and contact information on file with medical offices and the like.
Until July 2022, the Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 (1-800- 273-TALK).
