100 American Craftsmen 2020 has been called off by the Kenan Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 50th annual craftsmen festival, slated for the end of May, is postponed until 2021, Parrish Gibbons Herzog, public relations and marketing manager, announced Tuesday.
“An event at this scale takes months of planning, travel and certainty. Right now, our staff, artisans and country lack the resources to make that happen,” Herzog said.
In lieu of a live festival this year, the Kenan Center will launch the website www.100americancraftsmen.com and list participating craftsmen with online shops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.