Twelve teaching posts will be cut from the Lockport City School District payroll in advance of the new school year, according to the latest version of the tentative 2023-2024 budget. Among them, four are classroom teachers and they’re on the chopping block as the board of education tries to keep the 2023-24 tax levy increase under the state-imposed cap.
Eight other positions, a mix of teachers and teacher aides, were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. In all, 39 Covid-era staff posts were slated to time out on June 30, but the board decided to retain 31 of them using money that had been earmarked for “facilities expenses.” One facilities improvement that won’t be made now is provision of air conditioning for large gatherings in school buildings.
The eight ARPA-funded posts that the district is letting go are tied to a special needs program for students who have since completed the program, according to district interim superintendent Mike Bonnewell.
As for the four classroom teacher posts being cut, Bonnewell said, they represent almost 1% of the teaching staff and were pulled from throughout the district wherever decreasing class sizes have been noted. Some class sizes will increase by one and others will remain the same.
“In essence, we have about 1% fewer students and about 1% fewer teachers,” Bonnewell said, noting that district-wide enrollment decreased by 51 students, approximately 1%, between October 2021 and October 2022.
Staying under the tax levy cap in 2023-2024 has been challenging due to inflation driving up fixed costs, according to Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent of finance and management services. Contractual expenses, including transportation and utilities, are on track to increase by $657,000, she said. In addition, total employee compensation will increase by almost $6.5 million.
Coder said she was given the green light, by the board of education, to prepare ballot measures asking the public’s permission to establish two Child Safety zones where van or bus transportation would be offered to students walking to and from school in high-crime areas. The annual cost is about $236,000, and the board agreed to fund the first year using fund balance. In year 2, the district can get 90% reimbursement of the expense through state transportation aid.
Drawing from savings to fund the first year of Child Safety Zone transportation made it unnecessary to identify three more layoffs in 2023-24, Coder added.
The proposed Child Safety zones include the area north of East Avenue and the neighborhoods bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets.
The tentative budget also shows withdrawal of $600,000 from fund balance to continue high impact tutoring, a Covid-era program, in the event it becomes mandated by the state.
