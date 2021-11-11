BUFFALO — American Red Cross is encouraging blood donors to give now and help combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing and shutdowns across the country, and many Americans may have reduced immunity this year. When seasonal illness increases, the number of healthy blood donors tends to decrease.
Paired with winter weather, busy holiday schedules and ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the already-struggling blood supply could be further affected throughout winter, according to Red Cross spokesman Meg Rossman.
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who donate through Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Those who donate during the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.
Blood drives have been scheduled around Niagara and Orleans counties this month. Appointments are required; set one up by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Completion of a RapidPass® pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, online or on the Red Cross app, will save time on the donor's visit.
Blood drive dates and locations are:
Nov. 16 — Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W. State St., 12:30 to 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 — Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport, 1 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 19 — Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 22 — Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, 1 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 — The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, 1 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 — Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St., 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 24 — Stephen Sikora Post American Legion hall, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 27 — Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, 145 N. 6th St., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 29 — Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., 1 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 29 — Medina United Methodist Church, 11004 W. Center St. Ext., 2 to 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Faith United Methodist Church, 1449 Quaker Road, Barker, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Kendall Town Hall, 1873 Kendall Road, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
According to Rossman, there is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Donors must show their blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification, upon check-in. Potential donors should be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
