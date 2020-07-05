NIAGARA FALLS - A 12-year-old boy was taken to Oishei CHildren’s Hospital after suffering serious head injuries in after the mini bike he was operating crashed into a parked car.
Falls police said the accident occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday on the 9100 block of Griffon Avenue. The boy was operating a Coleman ct100u mini bike when he struck a legally parked, unoccupied vehicle on the south side of the road.
Police said the yout suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in the crash.
The city’s Crash Management Team is continuing to investigate.
Police also offered a reminder that mini bikes aren’t allowed on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area that allows public motor vehicle traffic, according to state law.
