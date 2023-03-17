New York State Assembly member Mike Norris’ “mobile” office will visit the Royalton and Pendleton town halls next week.
Mobile office hours at the Royalton town hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, Middleport, are 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Mobile office hours at the Pendleton town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard, are 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
At either location, Norris staff members will meet with residents of the 144th Assembly District who want to discuss state government issues or get assistance with matters of concern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.