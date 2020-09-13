15 annual Key to the Locks Award ceremony coming up Sept. 26

The 15th annual Key to the Locks Award Ceremony is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Lockport Locks District
The celebration will feature music by the Heenan Brothers, and the presentation of the Key to the Locks Award at 10 a.m., in the Lockport Locks, accessible off Canal Street.
The award will honor the hard work and dedication of Bill and Peggy Mayberry, who give back to the community by taking care of the grounds and planting impressive flowerbeds on Canal Street in order to preserve and promote the beauty of the historic Erie Canal.
Past award winners include:
• 2019 — John McKee
• 2018 — Charlene Bower
• 2017 — David M. Chatt
• 2016 — Joel M. Beyer
• 2015 — Dianne Koplas
• 2014 — Rosemary Bernard
• 2013 — Carol Schmelz
• 2012 — Jeffrey Degnan
• 2011 — Joseph A. Whalen
• 2010 — Becky Burns
• 2009 — Clinton J. Starke
• 2008 — Jane Whitmore
• 2007 — David Kinyon
• 2006 — Michael W. Tucker
This event is free and will be followed by the Locks Tender’s Tribute, at 11 a.m., to honor and remember those who worked tirelessly, 12-hours a day in order to enable boats and freights to navigate through the “Flight of Five” Locks more than 150 years ago. There will also be Lock Tender demonstrations in the Lockport Locks from noon to 2 p.m., where you can get a first-hand look at how the Locks are moved by hand in order to open the five-ton wooden lock gates.
The Lockport Community Market will be at Lockview Plaza, 21 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where you can buy fresh produce and other Lockport made items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.