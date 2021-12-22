With health officials Wednesday saying the omicron variant is in Erie County, Niagara County officials reported 18 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past week.
There have now been 464 deaths related to Covid in Niagara County since the pandemic began in March 2020.
In addition, 971 new Covid cases were reported over the past week. As of Wednesday, there were 1,228 active cases in the county with 1,155 isolating at home and 73 residents in local hospitals.
County officials also reported a 10.4 percent positive, 7-day average for Niagara.
In neighboring Erie County on Wednesday, University at Buffalo scientists and Erie County health officials reported that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Erie County.
Erie County Commissioner of Health Gale Burstein, MD, said based on what other countries and other parts of New York state are experiencing, the omicron variant is more transmissible than previous SARS-CoV-2 viral strains.
“Whether this variant causes more severe illness or not, we expect that this variant will have the strongest impact on people most vulnerable to COVID-19 – unvaccinated or immunocompromised,” she said, adding, “This is all the more reason to use all the tools in our toolkit to protect the most vulnerable in our community, with vaccination, mask wearing and other interventions.”
The omicron variant was detected by the same team of researchers from the Jacobs School that reported the arrival of the delta variant in Erie County in June, as well as other variants of concern.
Led by Jennifer Surtees, PhD, associate professor of biochemistry, the team includes her colleagues at UB’s New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences; together, they have been conducting the only genomic sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Western New York.
“Our researchers at UB are hard at work sequencing positive test samples to inform county health officials what variants are present in the county,” said UB Vice President for Health Sciences Allison Brashear, MD, who is also dean of the Jacobs School. “That’s critical information that health officials and members of the community need to protect our region and one another.”
While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when omicron arrived in Western New York, Surtees said that her team had sequenced about 800 samples in November, all of which were delta. “So it’s possible that omicron didn’t arrive here until this month,” she said.
Also on Wednesday, two new British studies provided some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.
Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
Still, the new studies released seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.
“Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at this,” he said.
An analysis from the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team estimated hospitalization risks for omicron cases in England, finding people infected with the variant are around 20% less likely to go to the hospital at all than those infected with the delta variant, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more.
That analysis included all cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified: 56,000 cases of omicron and 269,000 cases of delta.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
