$2.4 million more secured for the new LMH

Catholic Health has secured another $2.4 million in grant support for development of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.
Awards from the Grigg Lewis Foundation, The John R. Oishei Foundation, M&T Bank, Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Lockport, The Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, Collins Family Foundation and Lawley are the latest gifts announced by Karrie Gebhardt, manager of public relations and community affairs.
They follow previously announced grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation ($1 million) and Key Bank-First Niagara Foundation ($500,000).
In addition, community groups have been raising money for the LMH campaign. The Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild recently donated $100,000 and the first-ever Lockport Benefit Ball in October 2021 raised $10,000.
Construction of LMH as a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital is underway on acreage off South Transit Road between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive. The expected opening date of the "neighborhood" hospital is the summer of 2023.
The neighborhood hospital model is "right-sized" for the local community, with fewer patient beds and a greater emphasis on outpatient services. At 60,000 square feet, the new LMH will feature state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient medical, imaging and laboratory services, as well as office space for primary care, women’s health and other specialty medical practices.
The estimated cost of the development is $37 million and philanthropic contributions are supporting it in addition to state and federal funding and Catholic Health’s corporate investment.
“We are so appreciative for the community’s support; whether a foundation, local donor, or private group, we are beyond grateful for the community’s generosity and trust in our vision to sustain quality healthcare in eastern Niagara County,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health executive vice president and chief business development officer. “These philanthropic dollars will assist us not only in building our neighborhood hospital, but also in building a stronger, healthier community.”
To donate to the LMH campaign, visit chsbuffalo.org/lmhcc or call the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation at 716-298-2143.
Eastern Niagara Hospital is in a management agreement with Catholic Health that calls for it to remain open until the new hospital is completed.
