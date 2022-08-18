MIDDLEPORT — Two people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Peet Street at Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, multiple 911 calls about the collision came in at 1:41 p.m., some indicating one of the occupants was ejected from a vehicle. Preliminary investigation showed one vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and the other vehicle, southbound on Peet Street, was unable to avoid it. The vehicles collided in the intersection, the sheriff's office said.
One driver was transported to Erie County Medical Center from the scene by Mercy Flight. An occupant in the other vehicle was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital by Rapids Volunteer Fire Company ambulance.
The collision remains under review by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.
