Two raccoons taken in the Town of Royalton were confirmed positive for rabies on Friday, the Niagara County health department announced.
The raccoons had no known contacts with any pets or humans and were submitted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services as surveillance samples only.
Any contact with wild animals, and all animal bites, should be reported to the health department at 439-7444. For more information about rabies, visit www.niagaracounty/health.com.
