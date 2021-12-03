2021 'soup' drive is off and running

For the fifth consecutive year, the same unnamed donor has given $10,000 to kick off the annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive.
The press is on to raise $65,000 between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, in support of next year's soup kitchen operation, and as always, Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago says he is confident this community will take care of its own.
Of the drive's silent "lead" donor, he said, that person "doesn't want his name to appear, he wants it to be anonymous, but he did tell me to say that he didn’t want anybody in our community, especially children, to go hungry. That is why he donates to the drive.”
Just ahead of the 2021 fund drive kickoff, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union had 50 bags of groceries delivered to the soup kitchen for distribution to people in need.
“People in Lockport care for the community and they are willing, year after year, to make a difference in other people’s lives," Santiago observed. "We are blessed in this community."
• • •
Through Thursday, community members and organizations have chipped in $15,195 on this year's drive goal. All donations received during the first week of the 2021 campaign are listed here.
An unnamed donor, $10,000.
Charles and Marion Hannigan of Lockport, $1,000 for Rol Robinson U.S.M.C.
An unnamed donor, $1,000.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $1,000.
B. Leo Dolan Post 410, American Legion, $500 in honor of all military services members past and present.
An unnamed donor, $500.
William Naylor of Lockport, $125 in honor of family and friends.
Linda Stevens of Lockport, $100 in memory of parents Joyce and Jerry Bull.
Della Schweigert of Newfane, $100.
Judy Branch of Ransomville, $100 in memory of Ron Branch and Ron Richards.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., Niagara County Chapter 268, $100.
Robert Liddell of Newfane, $100 in memory of Helen M. Liddell.
William and Barbara Mangan of Lockport, $100 in memory of parents.
Chris and Pat Dool of Lockport, $100 in memory of Red and Fanny Orlando and Ed and Elinore Dool.
Margo Covell of Lockport, $100 in memory of Paul E. Covell.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Barnes III of Lockport, $75 in memory of Barnes and Tabelski family members.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $50.
An unnamed donor from Lockport, $50.
Charlene Richey of Middleport, $20 in memory of Melinda Bruning.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Plump of Lockport, $50 in memory of Plump and Clarke family members.
Mary Stamp of Lockport, $25 in memory of Carl Winters.
EVERY PENNY COUNTS
The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen is in its 38th year of operation in Lockport and the annual community fund drive to sustain it for another year is underway. To contribute:
— Clip the fund gift form published daily in the Union-Sun & Journal and either drop off your donation and the gift form at the Salvation Army office or mail it to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
— Visit The Salvation Army – Lockport’s website at https://empire.salvationarmy. org/EmpireNY/lockport and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
