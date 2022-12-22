The annual community campaign to fill the Lockport soup kitchen "pot" is far behind goal, the Salvation Army's interim leadership team disclosed Thursday.
On day 28 of the 30-day campaign to raise $65,000 toward soup kitchen operation in 2023, the grand total raised stood at $16,338.
Interim Major Ron Lee acknowledged that the collected-to-date estimate provided to the Union-Sun & Journal a week earlier, $25,000, was a rough guess only, as recording of donations was behind schedule. Lee and his wife, Major Linda Lee, arrived in Lockport less than two months ago, coming out of retirement to cover the Lockport citadel until new, permanent Majors Tom and Barbara Duperree take charge early next year. There's a new office manager at the citadel as well and the newcomers have all been trying to learn the ropes.
The campaign sponsored by the Union-Sun & Journal formally ends on Saturday, but donations to the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen are accepted year-round. To contribute, drop off or mail a check (with "soup kitchen" written on the memo line) to Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
Here is the latest listing of contributions to the soup kitchen fund drive, as relayed by Salvation Army staff. Note, gifts by “Anonymous” are not included here.
P. Platt of Lockport, $250, thinking of Minunni and Napoleone loved ones and Dave Platt.
Hot Country Liners Dance Team, $100, thinking of "those we have lost, but not forgotten."
Bob and Nancy Roth of Lockport, $100, thinking of Ruths and Kolipinskis.
Alice Ranney of Getzville, $70, thinking of Wayne and Edith Ranney and Larry Schultz.
Marilyn Fermoile of Lockport, $25, thinking of loved ones who passed on.
Diane and Jerry from Lockport, $50, thinking of Fermoiles, McAvoys and Joyces.
Sandra Reynolds of Lockport, $50, thinking of Judy Schultz.
Carolyn Eaton of Lockport, $50, thinking of David Eaton.
Rosalie Gursling of Lockport, $125, thinking of Joe Faruggia, Sr. and family members.
Rita McGinnis of Lockport, $50, thinking of Clarks and McGinnises who passed on.
Willa from Lockport, $100, thinking of Rick Hand.
Mark Hewitt of Lockport, $200.
Blase Corica of Lockport, $250, thinking of loved ones who passed on.
Barbara Branch of Lockport, $80.
Karen and Mike Fenzl of Lockport, $150, thinking of William and Freda Johnston, Carol Freda Johnston, Nancy and John Bush, Pete and Honey Durie and Jack and Juleen Fenzl.
Stephen and Gail LaRose of Lockport, $200, thinking of Morgan and Dorothy Jones and Philip and Mary LaRose.
Mary Carol Marotta of Lockport, $50, thinking of the Bracken family.
Mary Urtel of Lockport, $50, thinking of Doris and Bill Kraatz.
Glenn and Leah Foley of Lockport, $100.
DeSales Class of '61 Girls Lunch Bunch, $62.
Barbara Beyer of Sanborn, $100, thinking of Donald Beyer.
David and Ms. Lydia Ferris of Lockport, $50, thinking of Grant Ferris, O.S.F.
Arden Patterson of Gasport, $200.
James and Lynn Ellis of Cambria, $200.
John and Nancy Smith of Lockport, $50, thinking of Kathy Smith.
Cathy Masch of Lockport, $100, thinking of loved ones.
Kevin and Sue Gorman of Lockport, $25, thinking of Tom and Hazel Gorman.
Tillotson family of Lockport, $300, thinking of Marsha Tillotson and Jack Tillotson.
Diane and Jim Lanzo of Lockport, $100, honoring family and friends.
Cindy Dodge of Lockport, $25.
Warrens Corners United Methodist Church, $40 from bottle returns.
Warrens Corners United Methodist Church, $50 from candy sales.
Jim and Catherine Randall of Lockport, $100, thinking of Mike Randall.
Dorothy McIntosh of Lockport, $100, thinking of MAC.
Cindy and Larry Brown of North Carolina, $50, thinking of members of the Wheatley and Brown families.
Philip Cummings of Lockport, $100, thinking of members of the Cronex and Cummings families.
Kathleen Killion of Lockport, $50, honoring family and friends.
Doug Wurzer of Lockport, $100, thinking of Donna Lou Dear and Wurzer family members.
Shirley Linnenbank of Olcott, $25, thinking of Matthew Smith.
Asarese family, $100.
Nieman family, $100.
