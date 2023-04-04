Candidate nominating petitions for local elective offices in Niagara County are due at the Niagara County Board of Elections on Thursday.
Already, hints of change are in the air in some towns in eastern Niagara County.
In Cambria, highway superintendent Jon MacSwan is bidding for the Republican ballot line in the town supervisor election. Longtime incumbent Supervisor Wright Ellis had not filed any petitions as of the close of business Tuesday, and he did not return a call from the Union-Sun & Journal asking whether he plans to run for re-election.
Also in Cambria, Louise Brachmann, the owner-operator of Sunflowers of Sanborn, turned in a Republican nominating petition for a town council seat. The seats of incumbent council members Ben Musall and Matthew Foe are up for grabs in November. Musall filed a Republican nominating petition as well.
Steve Kroening, deputy highway superintendent in Cambria, filed a Republican nominating petition for the highway superintendent’s post.
In Newfane, correctional officer Traci Haner has turned in a Democratic nominating petition for Town Clerk. Currently the post is held by Mickie Kramp, who had not filed any petitions as of Tuesday.
In Pendleton, Jane Moslow turned in a Democratic nominating petition for a town council seat. Incumbent Republican council members Wolfgang Buechler and Dave Leible also filed petitions to run for re-election. Two council seats are to be filled in the November election.
In Royalton, Jeff Brown turned in a Republican nominating petition for the town supervisor’s post. Incumbent supervisor Dan Bragg told the Union-Sun & Journal last month that he’s not running for re-election. Prospective Republican candidates for town highway superintendent, as of Tuesday, include Gregory Lindke and current deputy superintendent Shawn Zglinicki, but not current superintendent James Spark.
In Wilson, Steve Frerichs and current town council member E. Anne Basile have turned in Republican nominating petitions for council seats. Incumbent Republican council member James Muscoreil’s term of office ends this year as well and as of Tuesday he had not turned in paperwork indicating he’ll seek re-election.
All county legislature seats are up for election this year. So far, in eastern Niagara County, only incumbent 15th district legislator Mike Hill, R-Middleport, had filed a nominating petition as of Tuesday.
