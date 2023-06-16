The 2023 Western New York PB&J Jam kicks off next week at Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St.
The jam brings professional musicians on-stage with local up-and-coming musicians, to keep youths engaged through the summer when schools are closed, while teaching them to “play for a cause” by raising donations of peanut butter and jelly, organizer Kathy O’Keefe said. The idea is to take young musicians from the page to the stage as they learn how to jam professionally with any artist.
PB&J Jams at Windsor Village are ongoing from 6 to 9 p.m. on the third Wednesday of June, July and August. Members of the public are invited to bring chairs and coolers and enjoy the show in exchange for a jar of peanut butter or jam. Donations will be forwarded to food pantries in the area.
This year, with support from the Cullen Foundation, the core PB&J Jam band is supplemented with guests playing in three different genres. These are the theme of each jam and the featured guests:
— June 21, Blues and Ques, Pat Harrington and Owen Eichensehr (featured food truck is Parker’s Pit).
— July 19, JazzSea Night, Jim Beishliine and Janice Mitchell (featured food truck is Seas The Day).
— Aug. 16, Rock and Roller, Grosh-Grace Lougen and Josh Miller (featured food truck is Hoagie Roller).
Musicians aged 8 to 18 years can sign up alone or as a band. Any player participating in all three genres will qualify to compete for recording time, as well as take part in a Jam at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater. Sign-up is at windsorvillageshops.com.
WNY PB&J Jam is presented by O’Keefe’s non-profit organization Crossborder Tourism and Recreation Alliance, whose mission is to bridge gaps between recreation and tourism through public and private partnerships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.