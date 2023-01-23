U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's office is launching a monthly webinar series for residents of the 24th Congressional District on Wednesday.
The first webinar, slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday, is focused on the services offered by Tenney's office to constituents. Promised is a "robust overview of federal agencies and offices and the services that the federal government provides for individuals and local municipalities."
To register and receive a link to the Zoom meeting, send an email to NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov.
