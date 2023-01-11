Fifth Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard quit her post on Tuesday, following former at-large alderman Gina Pasceri out of city hall.
Barnard cited “personal reasons” for her resignation, which was announced by Mayor Michelle Roman on Wednesday.
Roman said Barnard told her that she could not commit herself to meeting her constituents’ needs and it would be better if someone else took over.
“Although Alderwoman Barnard served for only about one year, I am proud of the achievements we made together,” Roman said.
Barnard’s quit notice came one day after Pasceri’s notice.
All Republicans, Barnard, Pasceri and 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle composed a bloc of the Common Council that was opposed to reinstating ambulance service by Lockport Fire Department. An authorizing measure was approved on a split vote of the council in December. Pasceri and Barnard voted “no,” Fogle abstained, and Roman broke the tie.
With Barnard’s and Pasceri’s departures, and Fogle’s absence from the council’s scheduled business meeting Wednesday night, a quorum was not present to take action on agenda items. Only three council members were present at the meeting: council president and 1st Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine.
Fogle called in sick, as did Roman, who said she had contracted COVID-19. Roman participated in the public meeting by phone.
Given the council’s inability to act due to so many absences, the members plan to revisit a proposal to authorize their virtual attendance and participation in meetings, according to deputy city attorney Pat McGrath.
That proposal was rejected by the council on a 2-4 vote last month. Fogle cast one of the no votes, saying at the time that she’s “old fashioned” and believed “everyone should be present.”
Agenda items that could not be acted on Wednesday included approval of a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement for Urban Park Towers, and authorizing the use of city property during the winter and summer 2023 Beast of Burden ultramarathon runs.
Barnard did not respond to the Union-Sun & Journal’s request for comment on her resignation Wednesday.
Pasceri tendered her resignation in a Monday-dated letter to Roman. Her letter asserted that Roman and her administration have created a “bullying” and “hostile” work environment in which Pasceri can’t do the job she was elected to do.
“I have no confidence in you nor your administration’s ability to govern. I can not and will not make decisions when little to no information is provided, even after asking for the information,” Pasceri wrote.
Beakman said he was insulted by Pasceri’s claims.
“Bullying and hostile, that was directed at me,” he said, adding that Roman has sent “thousands” of emails to the members of the current council.
“I think she felt they should be spoon fed the information, but that’s just not the way it is,” he said. “We got tons of information.”
The council seats vacated by Barnard and Pasceri will be filled by mayoral appointment. The successors will serve through the end of this year. Roman said she hopes to identify both successors by Jan. 25, the date of the council’s next scheduled business meeting.
To express an interest in the 5th Ward or at-large appointment, call the mayor’s office at 716-439-6665.
