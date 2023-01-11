A second person has been charged in connection with a toddler's April 2022 ingestion of fentanyl and subsequent cardiac arrest.
Dustin Houghton, 23, 6604 Dysinger Road, was arrested Jan. 9 on one count of second-degree assault, processed and released on $5,000 bail, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Janalyn Smith, 20, same address, was charged with first- and second-degree assault on Dec. 15 and was ordered held at Niagara County Jail on $100,000 bail.
County central dispatch fielded a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy on April 25. The boy was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital, and investigation of the home, parents and circumstances of the child's cardiac arrest pointed to him ingesting fentanyl, the sheriff's office said. Presently, the boy reportedly is "receiving treatment and recovering."
