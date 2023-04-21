This is Recruit-NY Weekend, the annual campaign backed by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York to entice new members of the more than 1,700 volunteer fire companies in the state.
On Saturday, Terrys Corners Volunteer Fire Company will participate by hosting an open house at its hall, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Company members will conduct tours of the station and apparatus, allow visitors to try on turnout gear, demonstrate firefighting activities, provide information and answer questions about membership. All are welcome and encouraged to stop by, including families with children. There will be handouts for the kids, and hot dogs.
“We are always looking for new members, and it is our hope that after meeting us, more people will be interested in becoming part of our family,” Fire Chief Nick Baes said.
For more information, visit Terrys Corners VFC’s Facebook page, or its website (terryscorners.com) or call the non-emergency number at the hall, 716-434-4800.
Also on Saturday:
• South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company is hosting an open house at its hall, 5666 S. Transit Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with children’s activities, an equipment display and availability of EMS for demonstrations. The company will also highlight volunteer roles other than firefighting.
• Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company will host “Information & Ice Cream” at Uncle G’s Ice Cream, 7030 Washington St. in Pendleton. All are welcome to come out and learn more about membership, and have an ice cream cone on the company.
