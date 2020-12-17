Three “paper streets” in Lockport have been sold to adjacent property owners with the consent of the Common Council.
L-shaped Myrtle Street in lowertown, located north and east of 390 N. Adam St., as well as the parcel known as Russell Alley, and property adjacent to 33 Weld St. on the city's south side, just east of Transit Street, are no longer city property.
“We're taking them off our tax rolls, where we've been paying the county and school taxes, and we're putting them on property owner tax rolls,” 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, council president, said. “It's a win-win because this will help them too, by giving the adjacent property owners more room for things they want to do.”
A paper street is one that appears on a map but for various reasons was never physically built.
In other matters Wednesday, the council:
— Offered condolences to the families of retired city firefighter Gerald “Jake” Fry and former mayor's confidential secretary Diane Crowe, who both died recently.
— Granted a one-year permit to Ahmed Eldhany, property owner of Sunshine Auto, 32 S. Niagara St., to erect a chain-link fence on the north and east sides of his property, situated in a business zone within the city's right-of-way. Eldhany will pay $100 for the permit, which must be renewed annually.
— Withdrew a resolution allowing Lockport High School seniors to conduct a drive-by parade at Outwater Park this weekend. The parade was postponed due to a lack of interest because of ongoing Covid concerns.
— Approved the purchase of a water department maintenance vehicle, through state bid, for $71,578 from Rochester-based Van Bortel Ford.
