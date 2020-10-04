The Cambria town board will convene for three public hearings and a business meeting via teleconference at 7 p.m. Thursday. To listen, call +1 (408) 650-3123 (access code: 659-893-229).
The public hearings concern: A proposed local law on noise pollution control; a proposed update to the town's solar siting law; and a proposed waterline replacement project affecting Junction Road between Lockport and Upper Mountain roads. Copies of the local laws are available to view at the town clerk's office.
Written comments on any of the above should be sent to Town Clerk Tamara J. Cooper via email (townclerk@townofcambria.com) or mail (Town of Cambria, 4160 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn, NY 14132, attn. Town Clerk), no later than 4 p.m. Thursday.
To comment during the teleconferenced public hearings, call the number listed above. Each speaker will be allowed two minutes for comment.
