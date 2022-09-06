The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has appointed three new School Resource Officers (SROs) to work with area school districts in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The new SROs were appointed for the Wilson and Starpoint districts and Niagara Charter School. All started work on Sept. 1.
Wilson is taking on Deputy Talon Zuchlewski, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016. Zuchlewski is a member of the NCSO Emergency Response Team, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team and the Bike Patrol, in addition to being a Field Training Officer. He also is Crisis Intervention Team certified.
Starpoint's SRO is Deputy Gwendolyn Schuler, who was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2021. Schuler is a member of the Bike Patrol and is certified in Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement (ARIDE).
Deputy Joshua Cain has been assigned to Niagara Charter School. Cain was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2016, and has 15 years of prior experience with the Middleport, Barker, Youngstown and Lewiston police departments. He is also a Field Training Officer, a member of the Accident Investigation Unit, a certified Police Instructor, and a Peer Support.
In a press release about the appointments, Sheriff Michael Filicetti praised the cooperation of the various school districts during the SRO appointment process.
“I look forward to these partnerships to keep children safe and foster relationships between law enforcement and our youth in Niagara County,” he stated.
With the latest appointments, the sheriff's office has five SROs working around the county. The others are Deputy Raymond Needle, working in the Newfane district, and Deputy Michelle Ohar, working with Orleans/Niagara BOCES in Sanborn.
SROs function as security guards for the schools to which they’ve been assigned. While being largely security oriented, they are trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention. They also have other roles, such as being occasional instructors and counselors for students.
