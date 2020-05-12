Three residents of Newfane Central School District are candidates for two open seats on the school board. The candidates are incumbent trustee Ann Kenney and newcomers Santo Tomasine and Wilton Vought.
Current trustee Laura Licht, whose term of office is ending, is not running for re-election, district clerk Bernadette Seymour confirmed on Tuesday.
The election of trustees and the public vote on the district's proposed 2020-2021 budget will be held on June 9, by absentee ballot only.
The district will mail an informational flyer and ballots to residents, Seymour said.
