There's a three-way contest for two open seats on the Pendleton town council. Incumbent council member Justin Graham is in the race with two hopeful newcomers, Joe Hickman and Jane Moslow.
Graham, who is wrapping up his first four-year term of office, said he originally ran for a board seat to be a part of the change he was seeing in his lifelong hometown.
“I wanted to be involved in Pendleton. Pendleton was changing, it was back then, and it continues to be a changing town from a kind of farmland rural town to more people coming into town. … I wanted to be involved," he said. "I had plans of myself staying in Pendleton and I wanted to make sure Pendleton was on a good direction.”
Since that first election, Graham got married and he's building a home along Tonawanda Creek. He wants to keep a hand in Pendleton's successes, he said, adding that the credit belongs to all of the existing board and Supervisor Joel Maerten.
“Going into the future, we approved the sheriff’s patrol for the town. I like to think we address concerns of the residents. That’s what a representative of the town should do," Graham said. "We’ve heard the concerns for years; it seems to have gotten worse in Covid. … The speeding was a problem. … A lot of vehicles were being broken into.”
The town board recently voted to employ an experienced Niagara County Sheriff's deputy who will work in Pendleton exclusively.
Hickman, an area native, has resided in Pendleton since 1996. He's employed as Modern Disposal Services' municipal sales manager, a post from which he has been able to see town procedures and the legislative and delegation processes at work.
“While I’ve not actually been in politics, I’ve been associated with politics for more than 25 years," he said. "Because I’ve lived in this community ... and because I’ve been so close to politics, I now have the time in my life to participate in (its) governance ... . I look forward to being in something bigger in my life, and for me that’s town government.”
Moslow, a retired caseworker for Erie County Social Services, has resided in Pendleton since 2008. She was a member of the Army Reserves from 1974 until 2008, and served in Iraq in supply chain management. She said she believes the town council ought to include a Democrat.
“I’ve worked on other people’s campaigns. I hate to see these people running unopposed, which happens in Pendleton," she said. "It’d be nice to have (another) Democrat running, but I’m the only one in the town who is running. It’s the same for Niagara County Legislature.”
Moslow identified a variety of issues at the local level, from not recycling water from the town splash pads, to trash pickup service being reduced and no fireworks on the 4th of July. She read many of these concerns on Facebook and said she's concerned that town board members aren’t more proactive in addressing them.
"I want to be a more responsive candidate to the concerns of Pendleton residents," she said.
