The 3rd Ward has been served for almost eight years by the same alderman, Mark Devine. The retired firefighter who ran his first campaign on the necessity of restoring ambulance transport service by Lockport Fire Department says he intends to continue the work he began.
But, even as his own son Matthew is driving one of the LFD-staffed ambulances that the Common Council voted to support during a controversial December 2022 special meeting, Devine finds himself at odds with at least one of his fellow Republicans in the city.
Scott Greig, a carpenter, is challenging Devine for the Republican ballot line in the June 27 primary. Greig said his reason for running is that council vote, and the fallout from it.
“I didn’t like how (Devine) voted,” Greig declared.
Of “the two girls” — former aldermen Gina Pasceri and Kristin Barnard, who quit soon after the vote, citing “a hostile work environment” and personal reasons, respectively — Greig asserted they didn’t get to give their side of the story.
“They didn’t get the chance to present their plan” (to employ Mercy EMS) before the vote to reinstate LFD as an ambulance service provider, Greig said.
Rather than back away from his “yes” vote, Devine, 68, touts it as one of his greatest accomplishments as an alderman. The others, he said, are seeing the city out of fiscal stress, and getting the city “a straw in the drink” as in, potable water pumped from North Tonawanda to Lockport.
As a candidate, Greig said he’s following the “lead” of Republican mayoral hopeful John Lombardi III. Following the resignations of Pasceri and Barnard, he said, the feeling of members of the city Republican Committee was, “We need five or six people to run right now.”
Greig, 60, returned to Lockport in 2017 after living in the U.S. west, working as an electrician and building shopping centers. He grew up in Newfane, had family in Lockport, and said he “loves the weather, until it snows.”
Of his mindset generally, Greig said, “If I’m not working on something, I feel guilty just sitting here.”
The GOP primary election is critical for Devine, who did not seek any other ballot lines in the 3rd Ward race. Greig has the Conservative line in November, and Tara Clayton has the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.
Assuming he wins, Devine suggested he sees a role for himself as a teacher of sorts on the council. He’s been involved for eight years and over time has asked questions to get pertinent information pointed out to newer members. It’s not easy to serve your ward or the city as a whole if you don’t know what kinds of questions to ask, he said.
Though they didn’t all vote the same way on the LFD ambulance issue, Devine said he misses working with Pasceri and Barnard. They had “passion” and “did their homework,” he noted.
