More than 4,000 properties in Lockport are without power as New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) investigates a problem at its Locust Street substation.
Julio Saenz, a NYSEG representative, said crews are trying to find the problem and there is no estimate of when power will be restored.
The outage occurred about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Affected areas include South Transit Street near Lincoln Avenue, Route 93, and High and Akron streets.
