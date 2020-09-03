U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $5 million in federal funding to bolster New York’s firefighting force and provide personal protective equipment for firefighters responding during the COVID-19 outbreak. More than $373,000 of that funding will be directed to four volunteer fire companies in Niagara County.
“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” Schumer said while making the announcement. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have the critical PPE, training, and support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe during the pandemic.”
Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program grants are going to these local companies:
— Adams Fire Company, North Tonawanda, $194,140
— Miller Hose Company, Newfane, $44,749.
— Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, $38,901.
FEMA's SAFER program aims to boost the nation's emergency response and preparedness for fire-related hazards through maintenance of 24-hour fire department staffing.
Active Hose Company in the Town of Niagara was awarded $95,238 through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 supplemental program.
Overall, New York State was awarded $4.4 million from the supplemental program to provide essential PPE, training and supplies for firefighters.
“New York’s first responders have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” Gillibrand said. “As we enter fire season amidst a global pandemic, we must ensure our fire departments have the resources needed to hire and retain firefighters, and to keep them protected with essential PPE. I will always fight to secure the resources our fire departments need to stay safe as they enter the line of duty.”
