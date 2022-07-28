Renovations are now complete and the updated 4-H Milk Bar is set to be utilized for this year’s Niagara County Fair.
The 4-H Milk Bar has been a Niagara County fair tradition since 1949. Since its inception over 70 years ago, generations of local families have volunteered their time in the 4-H Milk Bar serving local dairy products and concession favorites.
Premier 4-H Milk Bar donors, those who donated $1,000 or more to the renovation campaign, were given the opportunity to name a milkshake or food item to be included on this year’s menu. Total community contributions exceeded $38,000.
During the fair, which opens next Wednesday and continues through Aug. 7, these special items will be available at the 4-H Milk Bar:
— Niagara’s Choice Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake
— Legend-Dairy Berry Milkshake (Verratti Farms, LLC)
— Middleport Tractor Vanilla Milkshake
— B&C Sundae (Brian & Cindy Waters)
— The McCollum Cheeseburger (McCollum Farms Inc.)
— Jake Shake Chocolate Milkshake (Marjorie Hilger)
— Hey-Ey Sundae (Dudley Chaffee)
— Black Cow Root Beer Float (Matthew & Fran Costello)
All proceeds from the 4-H Milk Bar sales benefit 4-H youth and Cornell Cooperative Extension programming.
“We are so appreciative of the support from our Niagara County community to save this piece of our history. It was exciting to see this all come together,” — CCE Niagara Executive Director Justin Rogers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.