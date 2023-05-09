NEWFANE — Four residents are competing for two open seats on the Newfane Central School District Board of Education. The winners of the May 16 election will receive three-year terms of office. These are the candidates:
Melinda Bower
Bower has two children, including a 5-year-old who attends Newfane Elementary School.
She is a licensed Veterinarian Technician and works as a Remote Practice Manager at Willow Lane Equine and Millington Equine.
Bower cited her children as the biggest reason she is running for the school board.
“I want to see some positive changes as they go through their years here,” she said.
If elected, Bower said her focus would be promoting school safety and transparency between the school board and the community about their role and impact on the district. She thinks the district should introduce more classes that teach life and financial skills to prepare students for their post-high school life.
Emma Oudette
Oudette, the manager of Village Eatery, has two children who have attended Newfane schools. Her oldest graduated from Newfane High School in 2021 and her youngest is currently a junior.
Oudette is a past Newfane district trustee, with 3-1/2 years under her belt. She stood for re-election in 2022 and did not win. She’s trying again because “I don’t feel like my work was finished,” she said. “Three years is a short time to really learn the ins and outs of what happens on the board of education.”
If elected, Oudette said she would focus on enhancing the curriculum throughout the district and promoting school safety for students and staff alike.
Cameron Seib
Seib is a lifelong resident of Newfane and graduated from its high school in 2016. He graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 2021 with a degree in jazz guitar and composition.
He is the owner of Newfane Music and was a long-term substitute teacher in the district last year.
Working in the school gave him a good grasp of the district’s current climate and how it can be improved, he said.
If elected, Seib said his main areas of focus would be increasing school safety and focusing on improving instruction in the classroom that suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
“We’re a few years past the whole remote learning thing. I think a certain standard of education is achievable again,” Seib said.
Santo Tomasine
Tomasine, the branch manager of Lake Shore Savings Bank, is the only incumbent trustee on the ballot in Newfane. He’s wrapping up his first term and is the board president this year, after serving as vice president last year.
Tomasine said he is running for re-election in light of the coming retirement of district superintendent Michael Baumann. Experience among the trustees will help as the district transitions to a new superintendent, he said.
If re-elected, Tomasine said he would focus on continuing to make Newfane attractive for families and prospective district employees.
He also stressed the importance of safety and would like to see members of the police and fire departments be regular guests in the schools to educate students.
“Physical and emotional safety is paramount. We shouldn’t get complacent,” he said.
