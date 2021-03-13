45 is the new 50 for colonoscopy screenings

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s worth knowing that the recommended age to begin getting colonoscopy screenings has dropped from age 50 to 45.
The reason for this, according to Dr. Sam Chubineh, who has a private practice in Lockport, is the simple procedure is estimated to prevent 76% to 90% of colon cancer.
With more than 130,000 people in the United States diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the past year, and more than 50,000 dying from the disease, Chubineh encourages people to make an appointment for the procedure.
Chubineh grew up in Williamsville before going to SUNY Downstate School of Medicine and completed residencies in internal medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital in New York. He also finished hospitalist work at Eastern Niagara Hospital and completed a three-year fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Connecticut. Chubineh is board certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine and has been solo practicing for seven years.
“I deal with the stomach, liver, pancreas, bowel, colon," Chubineh said. "A lot of variety."
Chubineh said he’s heard a lot of jokes about his profession. For his past birthday, the staff gave him cupcakes with chocolate frosting – modeled in a very signature fashion.
“I think it’s funny,” he said and laughed. “It’s really fun, I think we all have a good time. Farts are funny.”
For those who imagine the screening to be a lot less than fun, Chubineh wrote out how the procedure is done:
“Patients are given intravenous sedation medication to relax (most fall asleep and do not remember anything). While sedated, the patient’s heart rate and activity, oxygen level and blood pressure are monitored by the physician performing the colonoscopy and other health care providers.
“A flexible lighted tube fitted with a tiny video camera on the end is inserted through the patient’s rectum. The inside of the rectum and entire colon can then be viewed for polyps, cancer or diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.”
According to Chubineh, the procedure takes between 20 and 60 minutes and, due to the sedative, patients should arrange to get a ride home when it's done.
“Sometimes people will talk about someone that they know who’s had a bad outcome, but colonoscopy is very safe,” he continued. “The risk of putting a hole through the colon is 1 in 2,500, so it’s a very safe procedure and we have excellent anesthesia here. We take very good care of people.”
Chubineh again encouraged people to schedule an appointment, saying that the disease is being found earlier and the potential rewards of an early screening are priceless.
“It’s increasing in younger people for reasons that we don’t know why, but screening has definitely helped prevent the colon cancer incidents in those who were getting screened,” he said.
